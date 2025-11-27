SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH) Shares Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

SAIHEAT Limited (NASDAQ:SAIH – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.8150. Approximately 755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SAIHEAT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SAIHEAT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SAIHEAT presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024.

