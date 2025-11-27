Drugs Made in America Acquisition (NASDAQ:DMAAU) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Drugs Made in America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAAU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 32,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Drugs Made in America Acquisition Trading Down 0.5%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

About Drugs Made in America Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company newly incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drugs Made in America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drugs Made in America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.