Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PulteGroup (PHM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) recently:

11/25/2025 – PulteGroup had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – PulteGroup had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – PulteGroup had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – PulteGroup was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/25/2025 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/22/2025 – PulteGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $154.00 to $134.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – PulteGroup had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2025 – PulteGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – PulteGroup had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – PulteGroup was given a new $154.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – PulteGroup was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $163.00.

10/1/2025 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

