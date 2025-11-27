Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 34,544 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,846 call options.

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $158.42 on Thursday. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $158.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLV. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 23,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

