NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $8.60 to $6.90. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIO traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.5050. 87,919,925 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 59,593,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Macquarie set a $5.30 price objective on NIO in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIO by 148.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in NIO by 4,297.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). NIO had a negative return on equity of 1,477.97% and a negative net margin of 31.17%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

