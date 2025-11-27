Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL) and Trex (NYSE:TREX) Critical Survey

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) and Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Trex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Trex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trex and Nature Wood Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trex 16.53% 21.27% 13.41% Nature Wood Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trex $1.18 billion 3.18 $226.39 million $1.84 19.01 Nature Wood Group $21.54 million 0.83 -$8.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares Trex and Nature Wood Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Trex has higher revenue and earnings than Nature Wood Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trex and Nature Wood Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trex 4 12 6 1 2.17 Nature Wood Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Trex currently has a consensus target price of $52.53, indicating a potential upside of 50.15%. Given Trex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trex is more favorable than Nature Wood Group.

Volatility and Risk

Trex has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature Wood Group has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trex beats Nature Wood Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps. The company also provides Trex Transcend Railing products that are used in Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing products for a simple clean finished look; Trex Enhance Railing system; Trex Signature aluminum railing for a contemporary look; and Trex Select T-Rail railing products. In addition, it offers Trex Seclusions, a fencing product that includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under the Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex Pergola, a cellular PVC product; Trex Latticeworks outdoor lattice boards; Trex Cornhole boards; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-alternative composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, cabinetry, and Storage products. It sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and Lowe’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.

About Nature Wood Group

Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. It operates in two divisions, Direct Purchase and Original Design Manufacturer Services; and Manufacturing segments. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils. It provides IT and business consultancy services. The company serves importers, retailers, and processors through its sales network in Europe, South Asia, South America, North America, and China. The company was formerly known as China Nature Wood Industry Group Limited and changed its name to Nature Wood Group Limited in September 2022. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Macau. Nature Wood Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Easy Bliss Limited.

