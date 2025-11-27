Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 1.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Tuesday after Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock from a buy (b-) rating to a hold (c+) rating. The company traded as low as $185.63 and last traded at $196.9260. 29,493,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 16,036,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.28.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.89.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

