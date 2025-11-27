SentinelOne (S) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $256.1870 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.The firm had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SentinelOne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE S opened at $15.96 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.76.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,515 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $458,185.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 951,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,784,301.29. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $159,014.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,947.84. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 481,090 shares of company stock worth $8,637,206 over the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 53,413 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $1,558,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 55,816 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 158,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 25th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

