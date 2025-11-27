TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.4167.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXNM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.25 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on TXNM Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXNM Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $103,932.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,781.50. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXNM. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TXNM Energy by 1,307.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Price Performance

TXNM stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70. TXNM Energy has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.11). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company had revenue of $647.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.32%.

About TXNM Energy

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.