Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 486.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.22.

ANF stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $164.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.22. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $556,248. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

