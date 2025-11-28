Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $356.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $436.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $474.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial set a $379.00 price target on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

