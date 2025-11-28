NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s 8th Largest Position

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,015 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.0% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $180.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. CICC Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

