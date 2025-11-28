NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,431 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.2% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $154,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWG Investments LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 17.6% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 321,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,015 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 208,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,011,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Arete lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.