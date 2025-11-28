NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Elite Life Management LLC

Elite Life Management LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 5.4% of Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.