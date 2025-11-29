Berry Wealth Group LP Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Berry Wealth Group LP increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in CocaCola by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.4%

CocaCola stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.