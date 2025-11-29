Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. $ULCC Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,901 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 251,509 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,353.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 721,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Frontier Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at $466,000.

Frontier Group Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.07 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 25.73% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Frontier Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULCC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Frontier Group from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Frontier Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

See Also

