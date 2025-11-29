Boston Partners Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

Boston Partners raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,910 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,261 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 83.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $177.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.52 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

