Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,040,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,982,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 17.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,993,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 290,523 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,122,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,884,000 after purchasing an additional 105,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 193.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,427 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.62%.

ACA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

