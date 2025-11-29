DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Nicholas Little sold 20,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $2,422,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 791,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,862,484.64. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $536,165.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,289.84. The trade was a 18.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $130.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $513.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXPE shares. Singular Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DXP Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

