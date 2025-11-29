Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Clearfield from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Capmk cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Clearfield from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $405.62 million, a PE ratio of 2,938.00 and a beta of 1.81. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $46.76.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.11%.The business had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million. Clearfield has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.000 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS. Analysts expect that Clearfield will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 25th that allows the company to buyback $85.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 22% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 705.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 2,710.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 952,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Clearfield by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

