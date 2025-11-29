Needham & Company LLC Cuts Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target to $45.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Capmk lowered Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Clearfield Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $405.62 million, a PE ratio of 2,938.00 and a beta of 1.81. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Clearfield had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million. Clearfield has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.000 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 25th that permits the company to repurchase $85.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy up to 22% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 705.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearfield by 2,710.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Clearfield by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

