Creative Planning Buys 3,249 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of H. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 350.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $164.39 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently -64.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $1,927,390.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,922.94. This represents a 68.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $624,194.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,831.60. This represents a 19.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,586 shares of company stock worth $3,611,550. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.