Creative Planning Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. $PEBO

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,061 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 132.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.70. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.57%. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director W Glenn Hogan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 535,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,959.11. This represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $380,031.05. The trade was a 10.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,110 shares of company stock worth $118,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

