Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Creative Planning increased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in XPO by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,005,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,394 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 854.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 551,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 493,736 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth $33,965,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 17.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,052,000 after buying an additional 306,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $142.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.70 and a 200 day moving average of $128.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,360. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on XPO from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on XPO in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer set a $154.00 price objective on shares of XPO and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

