Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 172,770 ASP Isotopes Inc. $ASPI

Creative Planning acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 172,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Creative Planning owned 0.21% of ASP Isotopes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,511,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 11.2% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,508,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 354,517 shares during the period. Rovida Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 528.6% in the second quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASP Isotopes by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 94,751 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPI stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $687.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.28. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.14.

ASP Isotopes ( NASDAQ:ASPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). ASP Isotopes had a negative net margin of 1,259.12% and a negative return on equity of 190.44%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASP Isotopes news, Director Todd Wider sold 74,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $649,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 710,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,614.80. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Elliot Mann sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $844,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,971,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,867,399.41. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,277. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASP Isotopes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

