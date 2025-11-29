Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Creative Planning grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. National Pension Service raised its position in DaVita by 74.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 48.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research downgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $148.00.

DVA opened at $119.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average of $133.76. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.97 and a 1-year high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.66). DaVita had a return on equity of 815.62% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

