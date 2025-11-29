Creative Planning Sells 1,359 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $VRTS

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,639,000. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 39,895 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,701,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 22.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $159.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.49. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.18 and a 12 month high of $252.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.87.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

