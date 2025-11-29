Creative Planning Sells 359 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,603,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 219,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,894,000 after buying an additional 26,866 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 736,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 675,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $252.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.74. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.92 and a 1-year high of $309.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.79 and its 200 day moving average is $264.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $331.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,626 shares of company stock worth $452,804. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.