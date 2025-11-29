Creative Planning Sells 359 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,603,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 219,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,894,000 after buying an additional 26,866 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 736,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 675,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Burlington Stores stock opened at $252.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.74. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.92 and a 1-year high of $309.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.79 and its 200 day moving average is $264.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $331.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,626 shares of company stock worth $452,804. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
