Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $12,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,534,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,314,000 after buying an additional 40,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,556,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,799,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5%

SSD stock opened at $167.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $197.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $623.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.79 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.90%.Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.