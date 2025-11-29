Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,000.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,790,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 132.6% in the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 230,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $16,966,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $2,679,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 1,699.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 401,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after acquiring an additional 378,877 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average is $107.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $121.82.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.21 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 82.83%.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.