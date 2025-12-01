18,131 Shares in Green Plains, Inc. $GPRE Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 54.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 115.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Green Plains by 2,313.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 9,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on Green Plains and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

GPRE stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. Green Plains, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $508.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $294,372.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,906.58. This represents a 33.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

