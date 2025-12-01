AAF Wealth Management LLC Takes $479,000 Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

AAF Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurdan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,685,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,305,000 after purchasing an additional 233,515 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,158,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,992,000 after buying an additional 94,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.5% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,485,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,024,649,000 after buying an additional 918,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.30.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $176.67 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.90 and a 200 day moving average of $170.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

