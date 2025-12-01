Capital Counsel LLC NY Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Capital Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 812,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 9.1% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $223,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in CME Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 105.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $281.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.79. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.62 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The firm has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other CME Group news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,511.23. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,147 shares of company stock valued at $562,079. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.71.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

