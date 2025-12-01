Capital Counsel LLC NY Invests $228,000 in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $463,293,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $619.29 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $609.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.56.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.