Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Dillon & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $233.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

