Claro Advisors LLC Sells 12,886 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $233.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average of $223.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.78.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

