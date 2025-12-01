Inceptionr LLC Invests $111,000 in AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 882.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 120.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in AxoGen by 104,810.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on AxoGen from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities set a $34.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.90 and a beta of 1.09. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. AxoGen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AxoGen news, Director William P. Mr. Burke sold 40,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $826,829.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,055. This represents a 99.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 133,600 shares of company stock worth $2,839,945 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

