Brentview Investment Management LLC Sells 389 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Brentview Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.3% of Brentview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brentview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,322,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6%

LOW opened at $243.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.28 and its 200-day moving average is $237.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.79.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

