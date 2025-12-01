Choreo LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,933 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 176,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 12.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 104.3% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 241,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 123,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 17.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 362,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,664 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 887,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 281,101 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $10.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.90%.The company had revenue of $20.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0956 per share. This represents a yield of 263.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

