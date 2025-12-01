Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Corps Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.9% of Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Arete lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.78.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8%

AMZN stock opened at $233.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

