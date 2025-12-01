Elyxium Wealth LLC Acquires 2,398 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $233.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, China Renaissance increased their target price on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.