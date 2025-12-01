Choreo LLC Sells 3,294 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,342.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,972,000 after buying an additional 1,916,872 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.5%

IYH opened at $66.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.