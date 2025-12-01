Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 13,460 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,004.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

