17,294 Shares in Mister Car Wash, Inc. $MCW Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,319,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,180,000 after acquiring an additional 294,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 69,614 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth about $12,415,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 649,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCW opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCW. Piper Sandler cut Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

