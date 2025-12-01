CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,694 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.7% during the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $52.50 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of -154.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.62.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -404.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,184.71. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

