Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,354 Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF $FLDR

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWN Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLDR opened at $50.26 on Monday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.73 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.