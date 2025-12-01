Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $75.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $77.67.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

