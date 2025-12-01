Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,014 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 951.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 8.81%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Further Reading

