3,078 Shares in Pentair plc $PNR Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,275,000 after buying an additional 661,154 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pentair by 52.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,037,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,146,000 after acquiring an additional 356,775 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in Pentair by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 79,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,057,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $820,800.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,748.88. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.85.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $105.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.32. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

