Inceptionr LLC Buys New Shares in Navient Corporation $NAVI

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 353,898 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 31.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 163,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,315 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,954,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 132,313 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Navient by 41.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Navient by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,429,000 after buying an additional 143,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.83.

Navient Stock Performance

Navient stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. Navient Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $16.07.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Navient had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.52%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

